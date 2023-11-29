Grow and Lead has created an online giving guide for Giving Tuesday

Grow and Lead representatives holding the #Give 906 sign
Grow and Lead representatives holding the #Give 906 sign(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grow and Lead Community and Youth Development has created an online giving guide for Giving Tuesday.

Organizers said the guide shows all the great organizations, causes and projects people can donate to. The Grow and Lead Outreach Coordinator Taylor Olson-Brutto said her organization travels to other organizations and companies with signs that said 906 to show support. She said people can make donations to organizations around the entire U.P.

“The Women’s Center, the Salvation Army, The History Museum, there’s the Soo Children’s Museum, so it’s across the U.P.,” Olson-Brutto said.

Organizers said even the smallest donation can make a huge difference and people can use the guide year-round.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell
Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court

Latest News

Xbox Controller
L’Anse Area Schools Esports program receives grant
Rock the Socks box
Rock the Socks kicks off in Marquette County
"Footloose" is coming to Negaunee on Dec. 1, 2, and 3
Negaunee Highschool Music Department presents “Footloose”
Partridge Creek Farms Executive Director May Tsupros chowing down on some Giving Tuesday soup.
Organizations in Marquette County fundraise for Giving Tuesday