Grow and Lead has created an online giving guide for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grow and Lead Community and Youth Development has created an online giving guide for Giving Tuesday.

Organizers said the guide shows all the great organizations, causes and projects people can donate to. The Grow and Lead Outreach Coordinator Taylor Olson-Brutto said her organization travels to other organizations and companies with signs that said 906 to show support. She said people can make donations to organizations around the entire U.P.

“The Women’s Center, the Salvation Army, The History Museum, there’s the Soo Children’s Museum, so it’s across the U.P.,” Olson-Brutto said.

Organizers said even the smallest donation can make a huge difference and people can use the guide year-round.

