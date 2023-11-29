Friends, family to host spaghetti fundraiser dinner for David Freeman

Benefit Dinner for David Freeman
Benefit Dinner for David Freeman(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. community is helping a neighbor in need.

Little Lake resident David Freeman was recently diagnosed with Adenoma Round Blue Cell Soft Tissue Ewing Sarcoma. That’s a very rare cancer that occurs in bones and soft tissue. His case is only the 11th ever recorded. He’s currently undergoing chemo treatments and surgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

His friends and family are hosting a spaghetti fundraiser dinner to help him offset medical costs and to provide care for his two-year-old daughter.

David’s brother, Seth Coburn, says his family is also going to use some of the money to start the David Freeman Fund at the Henry Ford Hospital.

“The hospitality housing is not free there,” said Coburn. “So, when you’re there and your family’s there with you, you have to pay for it somehow. We’re going to be starting a fund for people out of the U.P. that have to go down there for any type of treatment that are there and need hospitality housing.”

The spaghetti fundraiser dinner will be at the Gwinn VFW this Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. You can also donate to David’s GoFundMe.

