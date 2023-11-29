Feeding America distribution events return to the U.P. Wednesday morning

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan distribution events return Wednesday from the holiday break with events scheduled in Dickinson and Schoolcraft Counties.

The first pantry is located at the Ever After Event Center at 420 N. Hooper Street in Kingsford. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. CT, with distribution beginning at 10 a.m. One vehicle can pick up food for up to 3 households. Organizers say it is helpful for attendees to bring boxes, laundry baskets, or totes to pick up food.

The second pantry is located at Central Park ball field in Manistique. Distribution there starts at 10 a.m. ET. Both pantries are drive-thru events. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle.

For those who are physically unable to attend, and have someone stand-in for them that person will need to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

