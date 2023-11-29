Detroit Youth Choir to hold Jingle Bell Pop performance at Rozsa Center

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of talented singers, The Detroit Youth Choir, is coming to the Rozsa Center this weekend for an evening of holiday-themed music.

The group will be performing in Jingle Bell Pop, a show combining holiday music and mashups of popular music. Rozsa Center Director Mary Jennings says that this is a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“Every holiday season, we want to make sure we have something that folks feel like they can come out to together with friends or with family,” said Jennings. “And so, a night out, seeing a live performance is absolutely a part of some folk’s traditions.”

The choir is a nonprofit organization of singers known for their vocals, choreography, and energy. Their work earned them second place on America’s Got Talent season 14, and part of the show’s All Stars spinoff earlier this year. They are also participating in two upcoming Disney+ shows.

“America knows this amazing youth choir,” continued Jennings. “That’s right here in our home state. We’re so excited to be bringing them to the Rozsa this holiday season.”

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are still on sale for the performance and be purchased by clicking here.

