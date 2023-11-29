Dale’s Light Show returns for another season

Attendees are encouraged to take photos during the show
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. Christmas Light Show is back for another season.

Dale’s Light Show is located at 950 East Girl Scout Lane in Gwinn. The show features more than 100 circuits of lights synced to music. The show is free to attend, and attendees can park and take photos.

Dale Weingartner is the man behind the show. He said he’s worked with Christmas lights his entire life.

“I just saw the joy in people’s lives,” Weingartner said. “The kids and even the adults were just going ‘Oh this is so cool, this is fun, it’s something we can do for the whole family, we’re coming back next year.’ It’s just creating the joy, the life and excitement of Christmas and, besides, I like colored lights and that’s why I do it.”

The show runs from 5:30 to 11:00 p.m. and continues throughout December.

Learn more about Dale’s Light Show on Facebook.

