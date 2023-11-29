Cultivating gratitude beyond the holidays: a yogi perspective

Upper Michigan Today Monday, November 27
Upper Michigan Today practices gratitude with Kellie Socia at Rise Up Yoga Studio.
Upper Michigan Today practices gratitude with Kellie Socia at Rise Up Yoga Studio.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - In Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon delved into the timeless practice of gratitude, emphasizing its significance beyond the holiday season.

Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga says gratitude is a powerful force that can transcend you through dark times, and adds that yoga provides an avenue to cultivate this positive mindset.

Going beyond the yoga mat, Socia dives into the philosophy of gratitude and encourages Upper Michigan Today’s viewers to be present and acknowledge and embrace their own blessings that surround them daily.

In segments one through three, Socia talks about finding gratitude with Elizabeth and Tia and shares a gratitude practice that you can do at home.

Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia walks Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson through gratitude exercises that can be practiced all year long on Upper Michigan Today.

In segments 4-7, Socia dives into the benefits of meditation and leads a guided session and yoga flow.

Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia walks Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson through gratitude exercises that can be practiced all year long on Upper Michigan Today.

You can check out the schedule of classes at Rise Up Yoga Studio at riseupyoga906.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs
Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from Lower Peninsula
The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Michigan could implement ambitious clean energy mandates and have carbon-free electricity by 2040
Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource...
Alleged victim testifies on day 2 of Helfert sexual assault trial

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today Wednesday, November 29.
Support the Friends of the Crystal Falls Library with 15 Days of CoVantage Cares; All Booked UP reveals December read
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga Studio practice methods of balance.
Balancing Act: Incorporating balance practices on and off the yoga mat
Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia walks Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson through gratitude...
Upper Michigan Today - Practicing Gratitude at Rise Up Yoga
Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia walks Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson through gratitude...
Upper Michigan Today - Practicing Gratitude at Rise Up Yoga