Cultivating gratitude beyond the holidays: a yogi perspective

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - In Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon delved into the timeless practice of gratitude, emphasizing its significance beyond the holiday season.

Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga says gratitude is a powerful force that can transcend you through dark times, and adds that yoga provides an avenue to cultivate this positive mindset.

Going beyond the yoga mat, Socia dives into the philosophy of gratitude and encourages Upper Michigan Today’s viewers to be present and acknowledge and embrace their own blessings that surround them daily.

In segments one through three, Socia talks about finding gratitude with Elizabeth and Tia and shares a gratitude practice that you can do at home.

Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia walks Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson through gratitude exercises that can be practiced all year long on Upper Michigan Today.

In segments 4-7, Socia dives into the benefits of meditation and leads a guided session and yoga flow.

You can check out the schedule of classes at Rise Up Yoga Studio at riseupyoga906.com.

