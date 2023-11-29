Balancing Act: Incorporating balance practices on and off the yoga mat

The preservation of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness hinges on understanding balance
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga Studio practice methods of balance.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga Studio practice methods of balance.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Practicing balance in yoga is more than just an exercise, it’s also a virtue that helps bring harmony to the mind and spirit.

For November’s edition of “Wellness Wednesday”, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits Rise Up Yoga Studio in Ishpeming to learn how yoga can help bring balance to your life both on and off the yoga mat.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE at Rise Up Yoga Studio for another edition of "Wellness Wednesday".

Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga Studio explores the meaning behind balance in yoga and the several methods you can take to achieve it.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE from Rise Up Yoga Studio to learn about the importance of balance.

Socia says balance is more than just standing steadily. It affects your mental, emotional, and spiritual being, and a lack of balance in any part of your life can negatively affect other levels. Giving yourself time to reclaim a state of balance can benefit the wellness of the body and soul.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with Kellie Socia of Rise UP Yoga Studio about how yoga can help find balance in your life off the mat.

Rise Up Yoga Studio offers weekly classes to help you reclaim balance in life. To find out how to get involved, click here.

Tune into your TV6 Morning News on the last Wednesday of every month for Tia Trudgeon’s Wellness Wednesday series at Rise Up Yoga.

