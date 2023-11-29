Balancing Act: Incorporating balance practices on and off the yoga mat

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Practicing balance in yoga is more than just an exercise, it’s also a virtue that helps bring harmony to the mind and spirit.

For November’s edition of “Wellness Wednesday”, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits Rise Up Yoga Studio in Ishpeming to learn how yoga can help bring balance to your life both on and off the yoga mat.

Socia says balance is more than just standing steadily. It affects your mental, emotional, and spiritual being, and a lack of balance in any part of your life can negatively affect other levels. Giving yourself time to reclaim a state of balance can benefit the wellness of the body and soul.

Rise Up Yoga Studio offers weekly classes to help you reclaim balance in life. To find out how to get involved, click here.

