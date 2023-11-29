Appleton International Airport breaking ground on major expansion

The expansion should be finished in late 2025
When completed it will double the airport's size
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday at the Appleton International Airport, officials will break ground on a $66 million expansion project that will more than double the airport’s current size.

Airport officials say the 47,000-foot expansion to the main concourse will help better serve the passengers -- almost one million of them every year.

The airport will have 10 total gates, ramps for people with different abilities, and new restaurants and bars.

Funding is coming, in part, from a combination of state, federal and regional grants. The project is slated to be finished in late 2025.

