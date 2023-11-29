Accuser testifies on day two of Helfert sexual assault trial

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Brian Helfert saw the conclusion of jury selection, opening statements and the prosecution’s first witness, accuser Eric Jenkins.

Helfert is charged with one felony count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon.

He was originally scheduled to stand trial this week for four felony charges from two separate cases. However, court documents show the other three were dismissed. Helfert also had 20 other felony charges related to CSC in Menominee County dismissed previously.

During his opening statement, Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg said Helfert abused his position of authority.

“The evidence will show that the defendant preyed upon the vulnerable by using his position of authority to groom, coerce, manipulate and prey upon Mr. Jenkins,” Rogg said.

Defense Attorney Trent Stupak said the accuser’s credibility should be called into question because he waited so long to report.

“What’s important is between 2006 and 2022, that long ago up to 2022, the alleged victim in this case didn’t speak one word to anyone in his life about this accusation,” Stupak said.

Jenkins, now 33 years old said while he was a teenager, Helfert sexually assaulted him.

Rogg asked Jenkins how the alleged assault began. Jenkins said he was a high schooler at the school where Helfert served as a resource officer. Helfert was also a tutor and held one-on-one tutoring sessions with Jenkins. The alleged assault occurred during those sessions.

Jenkins said Helfert bought him cream for his groin area and, at some point, Helfert asked Jenkins if he could apply it for him.

“At first, I would just apply it myself, but then he offered to do it,” Jenkins testified. “I resisted at first, but he kept asking, kept asking, kept pushing, so I gave in.”

According to Jenkins’ testimony, that evolved to other touching of his genital area that Helfert said were for medical purposes to check for lumps.

Rogg then questioned Jenkins about his relationship with Helfert after high school. However, a sidebar was called, and the jury was sent out of the room.

Stupak then requested testimony after high school be excluded, saying it was “prejudicial” to his client. The judge dismissed Stupak’s request and his subsequent request for a mistrial.

“She ruled against us during the trial,” Supak said. “But we have to take those rulings and go with them and, I guess, adjust accordingly.”

The prosecution will continue Jenkins’ testimony at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The trial is expected to conclude on Friday, December 1.

