Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen

Around 25% of consumers still have holiday debt from last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A study by Bread Financial found that 64% of people say they are financially incompatible with their partner.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said there can be more arguments over money between couples this time of year.

“It would be important to have a plan at the beginning of this time and working through together and really thinking about your priorities as a couple and as a family as well,” Dale suggested.

Dale encouraged couples to work together to create a budget they both agree with. The budget could be a total spending amount for the season or a list of what to buy and who buys it. She said the most important thing is to make sure both partners agree and stick to the plan.

Dale said this is the best way to ensure couples are on the same page, especially when it comes to buying gifts for each other.

There are many guides available online to help couples, or anyone, create a holiday budget:

Wall Street Journal: How to Make a Holiday Budget—and Stick to it

NerdWallet: How to Build a Holiday Budget That Works Every Year

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: A five-step spending plan to avoid holiday debt

Here is a roundup of previous Watching Your Wallet articles on holiday spending:

Building a holiday budget to keep you on track this season

Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget

Don’t break your gift budget this holiday season

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Tuesday for western and eastern U.P....
Drifts of impacting lake effect snow before midweek reprieve
Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell
Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court

Latest News

Under the amendment, the limit of hours is reduced from 800 to 500.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners proposes amendment to GLEC contract
Five positions are open, including chamber treasurer, with business owners and professionals...
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce board applications now open, elections in January
Brian Helfert is charged with 4 felonies related to criminal sexual conduct.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
Two Delta County residents have filed to run for county commissioner in an upcoming recall...
Candidates hope to unseat commissioners in Delta County