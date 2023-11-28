The UPside - Tracey Tippett

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Tracey Tippett.

Toys for Tots provides gifts for children of families who could use a helping hand, and the driving force behind Toys for Tots in Marquette County is Tracey Tippett. Tracy, a Marine Corps veteran and member of the Marine Corps League, has been a volunteer with Toys for Tots in Marquette County for over 15 years and has served as the director for more than 6 years. Tracy is in charge of organizing, working with agencies, doing all the paperwork involved, and shopping for gifts using monetary donations. Tracy actually shops year-round, maximizing donations by taking advantage of sales. She even uses her own garage as a storage center for the toys.

Tracey has five to six fellow Marine Corp League members helping with the program. They have over 90 boxes in local businesses collecting thousands of toys. Toys for Tots in Marquette County serves 1,300 kids every year, who otherwise may not get anything for Christmas. That’s only possible because of the hard work of Tracey and her elves, which is why Tracey Tippett is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.