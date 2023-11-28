UPAWS recognized as no-kill shelter by Best Friends Animal Society

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is being recognized for being a no-kill shelter.

In October, the Best Friends Animal Society presented the shelter with a plaque for exceeding its save rate goal in 2022. The shelter says the save rate threshold to be a no-kill shelter is 90%, but UPAWS saved about 98% of its animals.

UPAWS says it couldn’t be a no-kill shelter without its community.

“Without the community, without the support, without the donors, without the volunteers – the volunteers are part of the heart of shelters – this wouldn’t be achieved,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “We are very grateful and humbled to be part of this.”

UPAWS says it never euthanizes animals for space. The shelter saves every animal that is not injured beyond saving or deemed too dangerous for society.

