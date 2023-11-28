UP representative, organization discuss economic impacts of newly passed clean energy package

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer signed a series of bills making Michigan the fifth state to set a 100% clean energy goal on Tuesday.

Whitmer says these new laws mark an important milestone for the state.

“Today I’m going to sign seven game-changing bills that are going to lower household energy costs by an average of $145 a year improve reliability and create 160,000 good-paying jobs,” Whitmer said.

Republican Representative Dave Prestin says these jobs will not be for the U.P. He says the Democrat-backed policies could push businesses out.

“We would lose possibly Billerud, Cliffs and possibly Eagle. It could de-industrialize the U.P. We’re talking about real ramifications to real industry real jobs people’s lives people’s affordability to go forward,” Prestin said.

InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante says these laws could harm future investment in the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re very concerned, you know as an organization that’s focused on economic development opportunity across the Upper Peninsula energy costs are meaningful and we’re very concerned about what this bill means to energy costs for up business,” Fittante said.

Three lower Michigan counties received exemptions in the laws, including Saginaw, Holland and Midland. This will allow some businesses in those counties to purchase renewable energy credits from anywhere in the continental United States. That will make costs for them much cheaper.

Fittante says he is sad to see no exemptions made for the U.P. when it comes to natural gas.

“There was significant investment made around natural gas here in 2019 investment that costs some $300 million or so that took down coal. We were advocating that there needs to be some accommodation for the useful life of these new natural gas plants,” Fittante said.

One of these laws also created the Community and Worker Economic Transition Office. It will complete a plan to transition those employed in fossil fuel industries by the end of 2025.

The new policies also give the state zoning control over large-scale solar and wind projects.

