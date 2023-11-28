University of Michigan research shows connection between concussions, teen suicide

Whether it’s bumping helmets on the field, or on the ice, concussions are common in the world of sports, but new research from the University of Michigan Concus
By Riley Connell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Whether it’s bumping helmets on the field, or on the ice, concussions are common in the world of sports, but new research from the University of Michigan Concussion Center shows they threaten more than just bodily health.

Contact-heavy sports, like football or hockey, are popular among kids and teens, and well known for causing concussions. While it’s a common and curable injury, a study conducted by the UM Concussion Center found a concussion could lead to suicidal thoughts and attempts in young student athletes.

“I think what we are most surprised about is this idea that individuals who had two or more injuries in the last 12 months, reported increased suicidal ideation, and attempts with it,” said Concussion Center Director Dr. Steven Broglio.

Additional key findings from the center’s report include a discovery that a greater number of concussions means a higher risk for suicidal thoughts and attempts. Broglio is hoping that the study’s alarming results will push health care professionals to put a greater focus on mental health when it comes to concussion care.

Jackson High School Football Coach Antonio Parker said he’s seen more than a few concussions in his time, including one last year. Each time it occurs, he said their athletics staff takes immediate precaution to protect that student’s mental and physical health.

“Any time there’s any type of head injury, or any kind of banging of the helmets between two individuals, we always make sure at Jackson High School that we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

When a student is suddenly pulled away from the sport they love, their teammates and other hobbies for concussion care, which often includes some isolation, Parker said it can leave them feeling depressed, or without a purpose.

“They see their teammates out there playing, and they’re like, I want to be out there,” he said.

Broglio said he and his team witnessed a similar impact on many of the student athletes included in their study. Parker said the toll that concussion care takes on student mental health has caused many sports health professionals to reconsider the way they approach that care.

Regardless, he said coaches must also check in on members of their team, whether they’re suffering an injury or not, to make sure they can get back on field, safe and sound.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs
Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from Lower Peninsula
The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Michigan could implement ambitious clean energy mandates and have carbon-free electricity by 2040
Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource...
Alleged victim testifies on day 2 of Helfert sexual assault trial

Latest News

Marquette Apartment Fire
Marquette Apartment Fire
The show features more than 100 circuits of lights synced to music.
Dale’s Light Show returns for another season
Organizers said the guide shows you all the great organizations, causes, and projects you can...
Grow and Lead creates online giving guide for Giving Tuesday
People can settle into a seat as students tell the story of a teenage boy who finds himself at...
Negaunee Highschool Music Department presents “Footloose”
During Tuesday's board meeting, the Marquette BLP responded to new clean energy legislation...
Marquette Board of Light & Power responds to new clean energy bills