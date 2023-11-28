Trillium House celebrates Giving Tuesday with blood drive

There were members of the Marquette Lions Club, Trillium House board members, representatives...
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Trillium House partnered with the U.P. Regional Blood Center to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

There were members of the Marquette Lions Club, Trillium House board members, representatives from NMU and Trillium House family members who came to support and give blood.

Melissa Cavill, Trillium House executive director, said giving blood is really important, especially in Marquette.

“No matter where you are in the Upper Peninsula, if you get really sick and you need to have traumatic type services you end up here in Marquette,” said Cavill. “This is when you’re going to potentially need blood so, everything that we collect today will stay here in the U.P.”

Cavill said the community gives so much to the Trillium House, so they wanted to give something life-giving back.

