Snow diminishing with small reprieve by end of the work week
Moderate to isolated heavy bands of lake effect snow linger in some portions of the U.P. Tuesday morning but taper off through the afternoon. A small system is will brush through late Tuesday evening and move out Wednesday morning. A small break from the snow is expected by Thursday and Friday with seasonal air but chances of a wintry mix move in Saturday.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow tapering off throughout the day with another small round late
>Highs: 20s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow chances in the east and west counties
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow in the north
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow along W wind belts
>Highs: 30
Saturday: Scattered clouds; chances of isolated snow in northern parts
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy; wintry mix possible in the afternoon
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow
>Highs: 30s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.