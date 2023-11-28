Snow diminishing with small reprieve by end of the work week

Heaviest snowfall will be in the eastern counties
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Moderate to isolated heavy bands of lake effect snow linger in some portions of the U.P. Tuesday morning but taper off through the afternoon. A small system is will brush through late Tuesday evening and move out Wednesday morning. A small break from the snow is expected by Thursday and Friday with seasonal air but chances of a wintry mix move in Saturday.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow tapering off throughout the day with another small round late

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow chances in the east and west counties

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow in the north

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow along W wind belts

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Scattered clouds; chances of isolated snow in northern parts

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; wintry mix possible in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow

>Highs: 30s

