Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from Lower Peninsula

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man and woman were arrested last Monday for transporting methamphetamine from Lower Michigan into Chippewa County.

Investigators said, on Nov. 20, 42-year-old, Gary Jason Matheny, and 34-year-old Halie Ann Closs, both of Sault Ste Marie, Mich were arrested after approximately a quarter pound of Methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, Matheny is a habitual offender and has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to deliver Methamphetamine. Closs faces the same charges.

Both suspects have been arraigned in the 91st District Court.

Assisting in the investigation were sheriffs deputies from Chippewa County and MSP Troopers.

