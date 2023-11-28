Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from Lower Peninsula

Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs
Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man and woman were arrested last Monday for transporting methamphetamine from Lower Michigan into Chippewa County.

Investigators said, on Nov. 20, 42-year-old, Gary Jason Matheny, and 34-year-old Halie Ann Closs, both of Sault Ste Marie, Mich were arrested after approximately a quarter pound of Methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, Matheny is a habitual offender and has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to deliver Methamphetamine. Closs faces the same charges.

Both suspects have been arraigned in the 91st District Court.

Assisting in the investigation were sheriffs deputies from Chippewa County and MSP Troopers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Tuesday for western and eastern U.P....
Drifts of impacting lake effect snow before midweek reprieve
Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell
Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court

Latest News

Over 60 artists will be selling a variety of items such as photographs, artwork, rugs, and more.
Copper Country Community Art Council to hold 47th annual Poor Artist’s Sale on Saturday
There were members of the Marquette Lions Club, Trillium House board members, representatives...
Trillium House celebrates Giving Tuesday with blood drive
Under the amendment, the limit of hours is reduced from 800 to 500.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners proposes amendment to GLEC contract
Five positions are open, including chamber treasurer, with business owners and professionals...
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce board applications now open, elections in January