‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire

Multiple horses died in a massive barn fire in Colorado. (SOURCE: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A number of horses died and one person was taken to the hospital after a massive fire destroyed a barn southeast of Denver Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Franktown Fire Department responded to a location near Highway 83 and Russellville Road just before 4 a.m. after a smoke alarm went off in a horse barn.

When they arrived at the scene, first responders said the barn was already consumed by flames.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media saying seven agencies were on scene.

The caretaker of the property ran to the burning barn and managed to help four horses escape before the smoke became too heavy for him and he had to back away, officials said. The fire department said “numerous” other horses trapped in the barn died.

Authorities did not give an exact number of horses that were killed in the fire.

The caretaker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire continued to smolder and thick smoke continued to billow from the structure well after the fire was contained.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries in Breitung Township trash fire Saturday night
Menominee finishes the season 11-3.
Menominee football battles to the end, falls to Lumen Christi, 34-30, in Division 7 State Championship
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
Third Coast Pizzeria has been hosting Michigan football fans all season long.
Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Michigan football watch party against Ohio State

Latest News

Boxley is expected to appear in person for a preliminary exam on Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in...
Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court
The ski hill is aiming to expand the hill's chalet, add a top-to-bottom beginner run and...
Mont Ripley, MTU collaborate to raise funds for chalet expansion
The sheriff encourages drivers to check their tires for air and tread and allow extra time...
Alger County Sheriff sees increase in 911 calls after first major snowfall
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken will return to Israel and the West Bank to discuss further extensions of the Gaza cease-fire