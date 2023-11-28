Noquemanon Trail Network preparing trails for winter recreation

Noquemanon Trail Network
Noquemanon Trail Network(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Temperatures are dropping, snow is falling, and Yoopers are getting ready for winter sports.

The Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) is hard at work preparing its trails for snowmobile and skiing season. The equipment is ready to go, but workers are waiting for a few more inches of snow before they can start grooming the trails.

Jeni Kilpela, NTN’s community outreach coordinator, said the trails are very popular during long U.P. winters.

“Winter is long here,” said Kilpela. “We get snow for many months, so having a way to recreate outdoors is a great way to pass time in the winter.”

NTN would also like to remind folks to use proper etiquette when enjoying the trails. Kilpela said to remember to give right of way to younger and less experienced skiers, avoid the set track if you’re snowshoeing or skate skiing, and try not to ski immediately behind groomers.

