NMU Puckheads host Thanksgiving dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, more than 25 students still on campus for the holiday showed up to The Lodge on Northern Michigan University’s (NMU) campus for the NMU Puckheads’ free Thanksgiving dinner.

Puckheads President Kaelyn Filby said she and other volunteers cooked three turkeys, a green bean casserole, roasted carrots, stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and much more.

Filby said the meal was all about the community spirit of the NMU Wildcats.

“When you get to this university, especially, there is a big sense of home,” Filby explained. “So being able to provide things here that you would get at home, like Thanksgiving dinner and a sense of community, is probably the most important part. Especially around the holidays.”

Filby said she wanted to thank NMU Dining Services for donating the food.

She added that the Puckheads plan to host the meal again next year.

