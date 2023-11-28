Munising Cannabis Co. to close by end of December

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Cannabis Company has only been in business for one year. By the end of this year, it will close permanently.

“We are different from a dispensary, and we wanted to go about it differently, but unfortunately that was a very expensive way to go about it,” said Jody Irving, Munising Cannabis Co. General Manager.

What makes the Munising Cannabis Co. different from other cannabis retailers is that is a microbusiness. There are different restrictions on microbusinesses than normal ones, including how they can sell and produce their product.

“We grew everything here, processed everything in-house, we made all of our own edibles,” Irving said. “Everything was done in-house, which turned out to be a very expensive way to go about it with growing and labor and everything involved with doing something different.”

The store has a 40% “Going out of Business Sale” on all items. Irving said that the discount will increase in the coming weeks.

“We are really proud of what we did. We wanted to do something that would make Munising proud,” Irving said. “We are the only microbusiness in the whole U.P. and we got voted number one in the state. We were very proud of that. Unfortunately, that was not enough to keep our doors open.”

The store announced it was named best microbusiness in April by the magazine Michigan Green State. Irving said the cost of production, slow business and competition from two other marijuana dispensaries in town made it difficult to remain open.

“We have been struggling for a little bit,” Irving said. “We didn’t open until October of last year, so we missed the tourist season. That was based on the delays from the state and everything else. We had to start the business in the winter, which is never a good time to start a business in this tourist area.”

Six employees are now looking for other jobs. Irving said the tentative closing date is Dec. 27. She adds the building will become available for sale or lease.

