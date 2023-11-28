MSU Extension educator stops by to talk about their strategic direction initiative
When and where you can find a public listening session!
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MSU Senior Extension Educator Brad Neumann stops by the morning newscast to give Mandy Koskela a look at how listening sessions help the MSU Extension program grow.
To find out more about the listening session on Dec. 11 in Marquette, click here.
