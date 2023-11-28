MSU Extension educator stops by to talk about their strategic direction initiative

When and where you can find a public listening session!
Mandy Koskela and Brad Neumann talk about MSU Extension's Strategic Direction Initiative
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MSU Senior Extension Educator Brad Neumann stops by the morning newscast to give Mandy Koskela a look at how listening sessions help the MSU Extension program grow.

To find out more about the listening session on Dec. 11 in Marquette, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Tuesday for western and eastern U.P....
Drifts of impacting lake effect snow before midweek reprieve
Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell
Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court

Latest News

There were members of the Marquette Lions Club, Trillium House board members, representatives...
Trillium House celebrates Giving Tuesday with blood drive
Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs
Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from lower peninsula
Under the amendment, the limit of hours is reduced from 800 to 500.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners proposes amendment to GLEC contract
Five positions are open, including chamber treasurer, with business owners and professionals...
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce board applications now open, elections in January
Brian Helfert is charged with 4 felonies related to criminal sexual conduct.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct