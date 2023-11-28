MAPS Board prepares for rebranding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night, Marquette Area School Board President Kristen Cambensy explained they’ve received nearly 2,000 suggestions for a new nickname. They stopped accepting suggestions online last Friday.

“We had almost 1,900 submissions on the Survey Monkey and that doesn’t include the emails and snail mail and phone calls and stuff that we got, so it’s great that we had so much community involvement,” Cambensy said.

Cambensy says now they need to pare that down to a manageable amount to move forward with the rebranding.

“We’re going to be discussing how we’re going to proceed next Monday, at our committee of the whole meeting and try to create some kind of process to whittle down the large amount of submissions that we got for our new nickname for the high school,” Cambensy said.

As to the type of nickname they’re looking for, Cambensy says they want something unique.

“We were really hoping for something that’s unique to our area and we have got quite a few submissions that definitely speak to that,” Cambensy added.

Cambensy also says she’s thankful for the community engagement as they move forward with the rebranding.

“It should be an exciting process, we’re just glad that the community did show some support by submitting a bunch of different names for us so that we have some good quality candidates to pick from,” Cambensy added.

The board also unanimously voted to allow Marquette students into athletic events at no charge, with a few exceptions, beginning Jan. 1.

