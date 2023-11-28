Lawsuit against Menominee County Prosecutor dismissed in federal court

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC and WLUK) - A lawsuit against Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg alleging workplace harassment and wrongful dismissal has been dismissed in federal court.

The lawsuit was originally filed in Menominee County District Court in April by Hannah Cole and Molly McRae, former employees for the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office, against Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg, County Administrator Jason Carviou, and the county. It was moved to Federal Court in July.

Final documents for the case were filed Nov. 20, revealing the case has been dismissed “without costs to either party.” Further details about the settlement between the parties were not disclosed.

In the complaint, plaintiffs Molly McRae and Hannah Cole alleged that Rogg discriminated against them while they were under his employment and ultimately violated the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act (WPA), the Persons with Disabilities Act (PDA), the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), and the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Cole began working in the Prosecutor’s Office in Jan. 2022 while still in college, her position funded by a grant through Sept. 2022. She was then hired as a regular county employee. McRae was a full-time member of the administrative support staff at the prosecutor’s office for almost 8 years. Both were fired Feb. 15, 2023.

McRae and Cole both claimed their terminations were retaliatory in nature— the result of both women filing complaints to county administration about what they called “erratic behavior” on Rogg’s part. The complaint specifically cites a Jan. 17 incident in which Rogg allegedly screamed at staff and began to “gesticulate wildly,” leading McRae and Cole to seek help at Mr. Carviou’s office from what they said constituted assault.

According to the complaint, McRae continued to feel fearful of Rogg, leading her to file a criminal report about the incident with the Michigan State Police (MSP) on Jan. 18.

McRae and Cole alleged the criminal report and the MSP’s subsequent investigation is what ultimately led Rogg to retaliate through discriminatory behavior— citing comments about McRae’s pregnancy and restrictions on Cole’s ability to leave for diabetic-friendly meals— and ultimately their termination.

Defendants Rogg, Carviou, and Menominee County filed a response to the complaint in federal court on July 3. In it, the defendants denied the allegations against Rogg specifically as “untrue.” Other allegations laid out in the complaint are responded to as “neither admitted nor denied as these defendants have insufficient information and/or belief upon which to form an answer and, therefore, leave plaintiffs to their proofs.”

In the complaint, both McRae and Cole sought relief in the form of reinstatement as county employees and economic compensation (though a specific monetary number was never provided). Because details of the settlement were not included in the court paperwork, it is unclear if the women have been hired back into “comparable” county positions.

Last week, TV6 emailed the attorneys for both parties for their responses to the conclusion of the case, as well as any further details they may release about the settlement. This story will be updated if any responses are received.

