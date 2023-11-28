Keweenaw Snowmobile Club receives Giving Tuesday donation, door delivery for snow groomer facility

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club is inching closer and closer to the completion of its snow groomer maintenance facility in Calumet.

A project four years in the making will be used to maintain and house the club’s fleet of five groomers. These groomers handle 218 miles of snowmobile trails in Houghton and Keweenaw counties. And Tuesday afternoon, a significant piece of the puzzle arrived.

“This year, we’ve made monumental progress in getting the barn closed in,” said Keweenaw Snowmobile Club Vice President Chad Vanbennekom. “And we have, finally, our garage doors coming today, to close in the barn for winter.”

Insulation, office space, and wiring are some of the remaining features that need to be installed. There is even a floor heating system that will warm the groomers from below.

According to Vanbennekom, the project has cost around $350,000 so far. This has been handled through a variety of means.

“Mostly grant funding and donations through GoFundMe, as well as several local, private donors,” continued Vanbennekom.

Vanbennekom also says the purchase of the doors was made specifically possible due to several of these donors, including M&M Powersports, DP Construction, and A1 General Contracting LLC.

Another of these donors is Visit Keweenaw, who presented the club with a $2,500 Giving Tuesday check Tuesday morning to put towards the remaining work. The organization donated $20,000 dollars earlier this year to the club to put towards the facility’s heated floor.

“At Visit Keweenaw, we love what they do all winter,” said Visit Keweenaw Public Relations & Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold. “They keep our trails great, and that’s what’s bringing people up here from the Midwest areas, Wisconsin. People are coming up here to ride these perfect trails.”

The club is still accepting donations for the remainder of the facility's construction.

