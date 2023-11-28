Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce board applications now open, elections in January

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to apply to their board of directors.

Business owners and professionals who are members of the chamber are encouraged to apply. Five positions are open, including chamber treasurer.

According to KCC President Penny Milkey, the board handles all of the usual business of the chamber, such as budget and chamber member concerns. It is also responsible for organizing events such as Bridgefest.

“The chamber is larger than it’s ever been, so we really need people to step up and be on the board of directors,” said Milkey. “Because we need a lot of volunteers, and we need a lot of hands to make this work.”

Milkey says it is looking for individuals with new ideas and perspectives to help better understand the community and what it needs. As the owner of Northern Specialty Health in Houghton, Milkey says she does not regret her decision to become more heavily involved in the chamber.

“Joining the board has been one of the best things I’ve done as a business owner,” continued Milkey. “I’ve been able to network with many different businesses, and I’ve met people that I would have never met in just normal life. It brings people together and also gives you a chance to serve the community and give back.”

Applications are due on Dec. 22, and the election takes place on Jan. 10 at the Bonfire Restaurant in downtown Houghton.

To apply for a board position or apply to be a member of the chamber, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.