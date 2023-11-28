Iron Mountain High School Drama presents “Murder with Grace”

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain High School Drama Program is presenting their first performance of the year.

The play is titled “Murder with Grace,” and is a murder mystery set in regency England.

The program is made up of 35 students, 10 of which are in the main cast.

IMHS Drama Teacher Linda Carpenter says the drama class helps students who aren’t interested in other after school activities.

“To give those kids that were looking for something different just kind of a place to land and to feel like they belonged, was really important to me and really important to the previous and current principals,” said Carpenter.

The play runs November 30th through December 2nd and begins at 7 p.m.

