Hospice organizations get together for Hospice and Palliative Care Month

These two hospice organizations gathered for an educational session to celebrate National...
These two hospice organizations gathered for an educational session to celebrate National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Home, Health and Hospice along with Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice teamed up for an educational event.

These two hospice organizations gathered for an educational session to celebrate National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. The session was hosted by Dr. Clary-Lantis, the new Palliative Care Physician at U.P. Health System Marquette.

Kori Bjorne, U.P. Home, Health and Hospice director of community services, said this allowed hospice clinicians to team up and discuss how best to serve their patients and their patients’ families.

“To be able to have both organizations work together on that is really important,” said Bjorne. “This is just that great opportunity to say let’s take a pause from what we do normally, our daily routine, get together and talk about the trials that we’ve seen, the challenges that we’ve seen and maybe some of the successes and how we want to move forward.”

Jennifer Voegtline, Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice CEO, said this is a good way to get the word out about hospice as well.

“We just thought it was really important because even though hospice has been around for 50 years, there’s still a lot of misconceptions about hospice and we want to be able to have our teams really be able to provide education and outreach in our community,” said Voegtline.

Bjorne encourages anyone with questions to call either hospice organization as both offer free informational visits.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Tuesday for western and eastern U.P....
Drifts of impacting lake effect snow before midweek reprieve
Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell
Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court

Latest News

There were members of the Marquette Lions Club, Trillium House board members, representatives...
Trillium House celebrates Giving Tuesday with blood drive
Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs
Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from lower peninsula
Under the amendment, the limit of hours is reduced from 800 to 500.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners proposes amendment to GLEC contract
Five positions are open, including chamber treasurer, with business owners and professionals...
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce board applications now open, elections in January
Brian Helfert is charged with 4 felonies related to criminal sexual conduct.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct