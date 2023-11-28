Hospice organizations get together for Hospice and Palliative Care Month

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Home, Health and Hospice along with Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice teamed up for an educational event.

These two hospice organizations gathered for an educational session to celebrate National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. The session was hosted by Dr. Clary-Lantis, the new Palliative Care Physician at U.P. Health System Marquette.

Kori Bjorne, U.P. Home, Health and Hospice director of community services, said this allowed hospice clinicians to team up and discuss how best to serve their patients and their patients’ families.

“To be able to have both organizations work together on that is really important,” said Bjorne. “This is just that great opportunity to say let’s take a pause from what we do normally, our daily routine, get together and talk about the trials that we’ve seen, the challenges that we’ve seen and maybe some of the successes and how we want to move forward.”

Jennifer Voegtline, Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice CEO, said this is a good way to get the word out about hospice as well.

“We just thought it was really important because even though hospice has been around for 50 years, there’s still a lot of misconceptions about hospice and we want to be able to have our teams really be able to provide education and outreach in our community,” said Voegtline.

Bjorne encourages anyone with questions to call either hospice organization as both offer free informational visits.

