GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The executive director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is accused of stealing money from the non-profit organization that has been temporarily closed for two months.

Samantha LaJeunesse is charged in Marquette County District Court with three felonies: one count of an agent or trustee embezzling $20,000 or more, one count of using computers to commit a crime with a penalty of 10 to 20 years, and one count of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device or credit card.

The chamber announced its temporary closure on Sept. 28 so it could investigate an “internal issue”. No further details were released.

The Ishpeming Police Department says it started an investigation on Sept. 27 into possible embezzlement activity at the chamber, and LaJeunesse was arrested as a result of the investigation. Court records list Aug. 8 as the offense date.

LaJeunesse was hired by the GINCC in Aug. 2022 as the marketing and events coordinator. She was promoted this June to step in as executive director, replacing Bob Hendrickson, who now works with the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority as trail administrator for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

While it is unclear if LaJeunesse is still employed by the chamber, she is still listed on the GINCC website as a member of the staff.

The charges were filed Nov. 15. LaJeunesse is scheduled for arraignment in Marquette County District Court on Dec. 6 at 8:15 a.m. TV6 has requested a comment from LaJeunesse’s defense attorney.

The GINCC opened 13 years ago with a mission to serve western Marquette County.

GINCC board members have declined to comment about the charges LaJeunesse faces or a reopening date. This story will be updated if any statement is made.

