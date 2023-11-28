GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The executive director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is accused of stealing money from the non-profit organization that has been temporarily closed for two months.

Samantha LaJeunesse is charged in Marquette County District Court with three felonies: one count of an agent or trustee embezzling $20,000 or more, one count of using computers to commit a crime with a penalty of 10 to 20 years, and one count of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device or credit card.

The chamber announced its temporary closure on Sept. 28 so it could investigate an “internal issue”. No further details were released.

The Ishpeming Police Department says it started an investigation on Sept. 27 into possible embezzlement activity at the chamber, and LaJeunesse was arrested as a result of the investigation. Court records list Aug. 8 as the offense date.

LaJeunesse was hired by the GINCC in Aug. 2022 as the marketing and events coordinator. She was promoted this June to step in as executive director, replacing Bob Hendrickson, who now works with the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority as trail administrator for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

While it is unclear if LaJeunesse is still employed by the chamber, she is still listed on the GINCC website as a member of the staff.

The charges were filed Nov. 15. LaJeunesse is scheduled for arraignment in Marquette County District Court on Dec. 6 at 8:15 a.m. TV6 has requested a comment from LaJeunesse’s defense attorney.

The GINCC opened 13 years ago with a mission to serve western Marquette County.

GINCC board members have declined to comment about the charges LaJeunesse faces or a reopening date. This story will be updated if any statement is made.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Tuesday for western and eastern U.P....
Drifts of impacting lake effect snow before midweek reprieve
Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell
Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court

Latest News

Under the amendment, the limit of hours is reduced from 800 to 500.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners proposes amendment to GLEC contract
Five positions are open, including chamber treasurer, with business owners and professionals...
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce board applications now open, elections in January
Brian Helfert is charged with 4 felonies related to criminal sexual conduct.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
Two Delta County residents have filed to run for county commissioner in an upcoming recall...
Candidates hope to unseat commissioners in Delta County
Mandy Koskela and Brad Neumann talk about MSU Extension's Strategic Direction Initiative
MSU Extension educator stops by to talk about their strategic direction initiative