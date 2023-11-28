Downtown Negaunee enhancement project finishes for the season

A newly installed light fixture
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee completed a large portion of its downtown enhancement project.

The finishing touches on the downtown portion were completed this past week. It included installing new light fixtures and finishing all of the sidewalks and street paving.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron says the project is helping grow businesses in the downtown area.

“All these great things are happening because of this project and we’re just very fortunate that we were able to partner with the state and other folks and business owners in our downtown to make these things happen,” Heffron said.

Heffron says the next phase of the project will include beautifying the social areas. The whole project is expected to be complete by the end of next July.

