Dickinson County Board of Commissioners proposes amendment to GLEC contract

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County courthouse workers are represented by the Governmental Employees Labor Council. The county has contracts with other public workers unions, but the GELC’s is different regarding sick leave.

Dickinson County Controller Administrator Brian Bousley says the amendment is an attempt to standardize all the county’s union contracts.

“All we are trying to do is modernize everything and trying to get everything the same on all four union contracts that we do have,” said Bousley.

Under the current GELC contract, employees can hold a maximum of 800 hours of sick leave. Any additional hours can be turned into a bonus at the end of the year equal to half of the hours banked. Under the amendment, the limit of hours is reduced from 800 to 500.

Bousley says the change isn’t likely to affect the county budget.

“Wanted to get it in place before the end of the year,” said Bousley. “That way, anyone who was over the 500 hours for new employees can afford anything they are granted. There might not be that many, but I know there’s at least one.”

He says he expects the GELC to accept the amendment.

“The county board approved everything,” said Bousley. “We just have to have everything signed off by the union, which won’t take much. They were in favor of it before.”

Employees hired before 2015 will still have a maximum of 800 hours of sick leave.

