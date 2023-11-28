Copper Shores Community Health Foundation kicks off Giving Tuesday with a million-dollar mission

The non-profit will match the dollar amount of each donation and benefit thirty Copper Country charities
TV6's Tia Trudgeon with 31 Backpack co-founders Melissa and Laurel Maki.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon with 31 Backpack co-founders Melissa and Laurel Maki.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is Giving Tuesday, a worldwide campaign to spread generosity within your community, and Copper Shores Community Health Foundation in Houghton needs your help to meet its goal to raise funds for charities in the Copper Country.

Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF) is a nonprofit that helps support charities across Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties.

Today, CSCHF is asking for your help to raise $1,000,000 for its Giving Tuesday campaign. The organization will match the dollar amount of each donation, up to $250K, and proceeds will be distributed to thirty charitable foundations across the Keweenaw Peninsula.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with co-founders Melissa Maki and Laurel Maki of 31 Backpacks about how their charity will benefit from today’s Giving Tuesday campaign.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE from Copper Country Mall in Houghton to learn how Copper Shores Community Health Foundation will benefit the area.

31 Backpacks is a charity that provides food and personal hygiene products for over 400 “at-risk” students across the Copper Country, including over 100,000 meals. Like many non-profits following the pandemic, the organization has experienced difficulty with food sourcing due to increased costs. 31 Backpacks relies on CSCHF and community support to maintain operation.

Copper Shores Meals on Wheels is another non-profit that will benefit from CSCHF’s Giving Tuesday campaign. The organization provides nearly 300 seniors with homemade meals and wellness checks every day of the week and depends on donations for materials, ingredients, and travel costs.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with program director Kathleen Harter about how donations collected on Giving Tuesday benefit Copper Shores Meals on Wheels.

As of Tuesday morning, CSCHF has raised $204,000 for its Giving Tuesday campaign.

You can donate by visiting the organization’s booth at Copper Country Mall in Houghton until 7:00 p.m. tonight, or by clicking here.

You can learn more about CSCHF by clicking here.

You can learn more about 31 Backpacks by clicking here.

