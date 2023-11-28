Copper Country Community Art Council to hold 47th annual Poor Artist’s Sale on Saturday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC) will be holding its 47th annual Poor Artist’s sale this weekend.

Attendees can browse items made by artists and creators in the area, such as Paige Lewandowski, Robert Kangas, and Jennifer Aho from Keweenaw Pebbles. Sixty-four artists are participating this year, with 11 of them being newcomers to the sale. Items up for grabs include paintings, ornaments, photographs, furniture, rugs and more.

“We have a really great reputation for putting on a nice quality show,” said CCCA Center Executive Director Cynthia Cote. “Some artists have said that it really marks the Christmas season. It’s a nice social event as well. "

Artist participation fees go to support the CCCA Center in Hancock. Additionally, Cote says that supporting these artists nurtures the area’s economy.

“It’s like supporting a small business,” continued Cote. “All that money stays here in our community, so that’s really an important part of it. We’re supporting the people that live here.”

Cote also notes how it’s a good opportunity to renew or apply for a membership with the CCCA Center.

The sale will be held at the CLK School gym in Calumet on Saturday. It will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments including cookies will also be available.

