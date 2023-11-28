City of Marquette reaches labor agreement with Department of Public Works

City of Marquette seal
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has reached a labor agreement with the Department of Public Works (DPW) Utility Employees’ Chapter of American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local #1852.

The Marquette City Commission approved the agreement at a regular meeting on Monday. The agreed-upon wages include a 5% increase for 2023 in addition to a one-time, $400 per employee signing bonus and 3% increases for 2024 and 2025.

City Manager Karen Kovacs says the deal will provide stability not only for DPW workers and their families, but the city as well.

“This provides more stability over the next three years of wage increases versus having to go year-by-year and base it off the budget at that time,” said Kovacs. “It is also allowing the city to budget a little bit more consistently over a three-year period versus, again, going forward every year and not having much to really bargain with, essentially, other than those wages.”

The total cost to the City of Marquette for this year’s 5% wage increase and the $400 signing bonus is about $152,000 and will require a budget adjustment.

