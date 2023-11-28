Bid on Isle Royale experience with Elizabeth and Tia at UP Children’s Museum Celebrity Art Auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Its Celebrity Art Auction raises funds for materials, programming, and day-to-day operations.

This 20th annual fundraiser will feature prominent individuals from the Marquette Community. Some will auction traditional art pieces, like paintings, while others will offer experiences, services, and more.

TV6 and FOX UP’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are participating this year as a celebrity duo!

U.P. Children’s Museum Executive Director Jessica Hanley, Samara Floral Co.’s Shailah Pelto, and Artist Marlene Wood stopped by Upper Michigan Today to help the two prepare their pieces.

The event is held at the museum on Thursday, Dec. 7. Social hour/viewing begins at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 7:00.

Hanley notes that this is a 21+ event and complimentary drinks and snacks will be available to guests.

Adventure lovers won’t want to miss the event... Elizabeth and Tia are auctioning off a three-day, two-night trip to Isle Royale with them and guides from the U.P. Adventure Company for the spring or summer of 2024.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Jessica Hanley of the U.P. Children's Museum about the upcoming celebrity art auction.

Their piece also includes an oil painting by Tia of a photograph of Isle Royale, taken by Elizabeth’s daughter...

Samara Floral Co. is located at 415 Iron St. in Negaunee. If you’re not the winning bidder at the auction, you can purchase a wreath for yourself at samaraflorals.com.

You can book an adventure with U.P. Adventure Company at upadventureco.com.

