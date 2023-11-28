Another brush with snow before tapering Wednesday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A sweeping clipper system from Manitoba brushes another round of snow across Upper Michigan Tuesday evening through early Wednesday. The brushes do not stop there, as another system from Manitoba brings light to moderate snow mainly over the northern U.P. Thursday, followed by lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts Friday before snow chances gradually dwindle towards Saturday.

A Central Plains-based system spreads mixed rain and snow across Upper Michigan Sunday -- some wet, slushy, icy spots possible towards next Monday.

Temperatures trend seasonal overall through the weekend, until a southwesterly jet drives daytime temps above freezing Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; patchy blowing snow; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 10s/20

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow tapering west to east towards afternoon; westerly winds gusting over 25 mph; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow mainly in the northern half of the U.P.; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday, December 1: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering off towards afternoon

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wintry showers (rain/snow/freezing rain)

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

