17 contestants headline 3rd UP Voice competition in Munising on Thursday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The third annual UP Voice competition is back in Munising on Thursday. The singing competition takes place the same night as the annual “Rekindle the Spirit” Christmas celebration.

Seventeen contestants have signed up to compete this year. First place will win $500 cash and gift cards to local shopping spots. Gallery Coffee Company hosts the event and said the contest has continued to grow.

“This is just a really good way to bring the community together. When we did it the first year in 2019, the response was amazing. Then we had to take a couple of years off because of COVID-19, and we were back at it again last year. It has just grown and grown each year,” said Ana Dolaskie, Gallery Coffee Co. co-owner.

The competition begins at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday evening. TV6′s News Director Andrew LaCombe will be one of the judges for the competition. He will join last year’s winning Heather McNally, Lorrie Hayes, and Rod Gendron.

