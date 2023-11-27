Trail administrators urge proper trail etiquette during snowmobile season

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the first day of snowmobile season in Michigan is just days away, trail networks urge the use of proper etiquette.

While most portions of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail are non-motorized in the winter, some of it becomes open to snowmobilers. Volunteers spend months leading up to the first day of the season making sure the trails are ready to use.

Iron Ore Trail Administrator Bob Hendrickson says a little consideration goes a long way in making sure trails are safe.

“A lot of it is just coming down to common courtesies, letting people or the trail users know that if you’re approaching from behind or saying ‘hi’ as you’re coming up the trail. Etiquette goes so far in keeping a friendly trail experience,” Hendrickson said.

For additional trail etiquette and snowmobile regulations visit the Michigan DNR website to learn more.

