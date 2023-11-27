The Ryan Report - November 26, 2023

On this episode of The Ryan Report, TV6′s Don Ryan shares memorable conversations from years past.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The conversations are with Carl Pellonpaa, the former host of Finland Calling on TV6; Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon, co-hosts of Upper Michigan Today and members of the TV6 Morning News team; and Roy Peterson, who hosted and created WLUC’s first locally produced children’s show.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. ET on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

