Rekindle the Spirit takes over downtown Munising Thursday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A holiday tradition is coming back to Munising.

Rekindle the Spirit is set to take over Downtown Munising on Thursday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy photos with Santa, wagon rides, music and a Christmas tree lighting.

CEO for the Alger County Chamber of Commerce Kathy Reynolds explained this has been going on for decades. She said this is an event for all ages.

“It gets people out,” Reynolds said. “It’s very festive, it gives people that community feel. I think it kind of reminds you of a small-town holiday movie during that time. There’s wagon rides going on and, like I said, Santa and all these other Christmas characters that are walking around.”

The event will conclude at 7:30 p.m. The U.P. Voice singing competition will follow at Gallery Coffee.

Families are encouraged to attend and dress warmly.

