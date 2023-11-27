Rekindle the Spirit takes over downtown Munising Thursday

Rekindle the Spirit has been going on in Munising for decades
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A holiday tradition is coming back to Munising.

Rekindle the Spirit is set to take over Downtown Munising on Thursday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy photos with Santa, wagon rides, music and a Christmas tree lighting.

CEO for the Alger County Chamber of Commerce Kathy Reynolds explained this has been going on for decades. She said this is an event for all ages.

“It gets people out,” Reynolds said. “It’s very festive, it gives people that community feel. I think it kind of reminds you of a small-town holiday movie during that time. There’s wagon rides going on and, like I said, Santa and all these other Christmas characters that are walking around.”

The event will conclude at 7:30 p.m. The U.P. Voice singing competition will follow at Gallery Coffee.

Families are encouraged to attend and dress warmly.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries in Breitung Township trash fire Saturday night
Menominee finishes the season 11-3.
Menominee football battles to the end, falls to Lumen Christi, 34-30, in Division 7 State Championship
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
Third Coast Pizzeria has been hosting Michigan football fans all season long.
Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Michigan football watch party against Ohio State

Latest News

Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock says the Rescue 21 team is a vital part of sheriff operations
Alger County Rescue 21 adds new pilot
Snow and road conditions in downtown Munising
Alger County Sheriff sees increase in 911 calls after first major snowfall
MQT Nutrition staff said one way to keep a balanced diet is to make sure to get enough protein...
Nutritionists provide tips for a balanced diet during the holiday season
Rotary Club Members
Marquette Rotary Club kicks of 12 Deeds of Christmas