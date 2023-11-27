Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

The postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint, but surveillance footage told a different story, police said.
By WTVG Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, WTVG reports.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims on Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call because of the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his U.S. Postal Service van, looking around and then throwing a set of federal postal service keys into a yard, according to investigators.

Police say their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency.

