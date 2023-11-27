Nutritionists provide tips for a balanced diet during the holiday season

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - For some, Thanksgiving and Christmas are holidays deeply rooted in food traditions.

However, the fear of “overeating” can take control of the holiday fun. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin said one meal will not derail a person’s health goals.

“It is so easy to feel like that you need to ‘save up’ and eat healthily up until that meal if you want to indulge in some cookies or dessert,” Lundin said. “Your body really doesn’t work that way.”

Nutritionists at Marquette Nutrition said it is important to remain consistent and balanced with eating habits.

“If you are looking for a little bit of balance, I would say try and boost your protein. That is going to help balance out your blood sugar and keep you on a steadier pace. If you start to start to notice yourself getting hangrier with lots of ups and downs, that is a sign that your sugars might be a little too high,” said Jenna Neaves, Marquette Nutrition owner.

Lundin said some will count their calories during the holidays. She said this can impact physical and mental health.

“The holidays, even though it is very food-focused, it is also about spending time and being present with those that are around you,” Lundin said. “It is hard to do that when you are worrying about how many calories are in the cookie you just ate.”

Neaves said she welcomes anyone with questions about their diet to reach out.

“We try and make it really simple. We have meal prep options that are quick grab-and-go,” Neaves said.

Lundin said when people go to holiday parties with diverse offerings, they should eat the food they want.

