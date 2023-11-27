Nutcracker Ballet twirls back to Kaufman Auditorium

Eighty performers will bring Tchaikovsky’s holiday ballet to vibrant life this Saturday.
Performers from The Nutcracker Ballet at Kaufman Auditorium.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Are visions of sugar plum fairies dancing in your head? Then prepare to enter the sweet wonderland of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Ballet Saturday at Kaufman Auditorium.

The production consists of eighty performers of all ages, bringing the holiday ballet to life with timeless melodies like “The Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy” and “Waltz of the Snowflakes” and graceful choreography.

Performer Mateo Rangel McNeely speaks with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon about his experience as a dancer before giving a snippet performance of “Spanish Hot Chocolate”.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with performer Mateo Rangel McNeely about the upcoming production of The Nutcracker Ballet.

In past performances, dancers of The Nutcracker have applied different musical and choreographic themes to the classic ballet. However, choreographer and performer Michael Pollock says that patrons can expect a return to a more traditional version of the ballet this weekend.

Pollock gives another snippet of this Saturday’s production along with Marquette’s own “Sugar Plum Fairy”.

Choreographer and performer Michael Pollock gives the TV6 Morning News Team a preview of this weekend's production of The Nutcracker Ballet.

You can witness The Nutcracker Ballet this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

