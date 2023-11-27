MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Experts say the Northern Lights could be intense this winter.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, occurs when a magnetic solar wind interacts with the Earth’s magnetic sphere. According to the National Weather Service, we are nearing the peak of a solar cycle. That means the Northern Lights will continue to intensify until mid-2024.

The National Weather Service says for those who want to see aurora borealis this winter, chances are best at the end of the season.

“The challenge for us here in the U.P., especially during the late fall through the early part of the winter is a large majority of the time we have a lot of clouds across the area,” said Matt Zika, National Weather Service meteorologist. “So, it’s rare to get the perfect conditions during the first half of the winter. Usually by later in the winter into the early part of the spring, we still have quite a bit of nighttime darkness throughout the night and we tend to see more clear days during that time.”

Zika said the best way to see the lights this year is to look north between midnight and 2 a.m. in a place away from clouds and city lights. Check the Northern Lights forecast here.

