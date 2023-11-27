Mont Ripley, MTU collaborate to raise funds for chalet expansion

RIPLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A crowdfunding effort is underway to raise money for expansions at Mont Ripley.

The ski hill is aiming to expand the hill’s chalet, add a top-to-bottom beginner run and increase parking space. An increasing number of annual attendees is making this necessary. Plans for the chalet’s expansion range between $3,000,000 to $5,000,000, according to Mont Ripley General Manager Nick Sirdennis.

“This seating area here is 1,000 square feet,” said Sirdennis. “It can comfortably seat 60 people. On a busy day, on a Saturday, we’ve got 700 people.”

Additionally, according to Sirdennis, 44% of Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s campus visited the hill last year, out of 7,000 reported students. Other projects in the past, such as the installation of the Copper Hoist chair lift, have been successful.

“Our community wants it, the Michigan Tech community, our students, want it,” added Sirdennis. “And our regional market wants it as well before they even start coming here, and we can’t do it without fundraising.”

Michigan Tech’s Advancement and Alumni Engagement Department is heading up this effort. The department is in charge of several fundraising projects and funds across campus.

“Through those different channels, social media, emails, the Print magazine, we’re able to elevate different areas on campus, including this crowdfunding project,” said Advancement and Alumni Engagement Assistant Vice President Jennifer Lucas.

According to Lucas, the department is doing its best to get the word out to everyone it can.

“We’ve reached out to past ski hill donors, and ski patrol alumni, other ski enthusiasts, along with the fact that Mont Ripley employees have reached out to their current membership base to raise awareness that this crowdfunding project was active and live.”

To donate, check out MTU’s donation page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.