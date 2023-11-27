Marquette Rotary Club kicks of 12 Deeds of Christmas

Rotary Club Members
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rotary Club has kicked off its 12 Deeds of Christmas.

The first eight deeds are collections for perishable and non-perishable goods including for the TV6 Canathon. The other four are service deeds such as Salvation Army Bell Ringing or Christmas Bingo with Jacobetti Veterans. The Rotary Club encourages people to bring goods to the Marquette Holiday Inn to donate.

Coordinator Erica Huss said it’s important to support those in the community who need it.

“We are very lucky. The majority of our members and the majority of our community are very well. We have a good standard of living up here and we need to make sure everyone has a great Christmas and a good year,” said Huss.

Learn more about where to donate online.

