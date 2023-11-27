Marquette City Police shares tips for online shopping meet-ups

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Searching local listings online can be an easy way to get ahead on holiday shopping this year.

According to the Marquette City Police, people have to be careful when meeting strangers for transactions. The Marquette City Police says the best way to stay safe during these deals is by meeting somewhere public with cameras.

Officers say it’s also smart to make sure somebody else knows you’re going to meet a stranger.

“A good idea is to bring a friend or family member along with you and have a phone with you at all times,” said Ryan Grim, Marquette City Police chief. “You can turn on the location tracking and maybe share it with a family member or a friend just to let them know what you’re up to, where you’re headed, and what time you’ll be back.”

Grim said the Marquette City Police Department’s parking lot is a great public place to meet for a transaction to stay safe.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.