Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming woman made her first court appearance this morning on murder and arson charges.

Julie Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell at the Alger County Jail for an arraignment Monday morning in Marquette County District Court.

Boxley is accused of setting a fire in March that killed 72-year-old Glenn Andrews. Boxley was living with Andrews at the time of the fire helping take care of his wife. She is facing first-degree felony murder and arson charges, both with the maximum penalty of life in prison.

Boxley is also facing charges in Alger County for a different case where she’s charged with setting her ex-husband on fire in 2021.

Boxley is expected to appear in person for a preliminary exam on Dec. 7 for the Ishpeming township arson case.

