Ishpeming woman accused of murder, arson appears in court

Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming woman made her first court appearance this morning on murder and arson charges.

Julie Boxley appeared over Zoom in a holding cell at the Alger County Jail for an arraignment Monday morning in Marquette County District Court.

Boxley is accused of setting a fire in March that killed 72-year-old Glenn Andrews. Boxley was living with Andrews at the time of the fire helping take care of his wife. She is facing first-degree felony murder and arson charges, both with the maximum penalty of life in prison.

Boxley is also facing charges in Alger County for a different case where she’s charged with setting her ex-husband on fire in 2021.

Boxley is expected to appear in person for a preliminary exam on Dec. 7 for the Ishpeming township arson case.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries in Breitung Township trash fire Saturday night
Menominee finishes the season 11-3.
Menominee football battles to the end, falls to Lumen Christi, 34-30, in Division 7 State Championship
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
Third Coast Pizzeria has been hosting Michigan football fans all season long.
Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Michigan football watch party against Ohio State

Latest News

Signs along the Iron Ore Heritage trail remind passersby of proper trail etiquette
Trail administrators urge proper trail etiquette during snowmobile season
Experts say aurora borealis is expected to intensify until mid-2024
Northern Lights could be intense this winter
All proceeds from the Thanksgiving trot will be split between the local Salvation Army and St....
Gladstone holds 25th annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
Hundreds gathered for the fourth annual Friends Helping Friends Community Thanksgiving dinner...
Community holds 4th annual Thanksgiving dinner