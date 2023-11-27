Forsyth Township celebrates 24th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Santa counted down as the Christmas tree lit up.
Santa counted down as the Christmas tree lit up.
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth Township is getting excited for the Christmas season.

Residents gathered at Nordeen Park in Gwinn on Sunday for the 24th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Attendees got to enjoy carols from the Gwinn High School Choir, as well as cookies, coffee, and hot cocoa provided by a local youth group.

After the tree was lit, children got to meet with Santa to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Organizer Avis Meyer-Ketola said it’s amazing to see people continue to support the event after 24 years.

“It makes my heart warm and happy,” Meyer-Ketola said. “It’s what community is about, and it makes me happy to see us all out here working together and coming together as one.”

Organizers encourage more families to attend next year.

