Family-owned bar reopens in Iron Mountain

By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A family-owned bar in Iron Mountain got an extra life earlier this month.

Formerly known as The Blind Pig, the bar reopened as Round 2 after closing during the pandemic. It has a new grilled cheese menu and classic arcade games patrons can play.

Bar Manager Emilie Stevens says the arcade rebrand is in memory of her grandparents.

“So, we recently lost our grandparents in the last year and growing up my grandpa always had an arcade business,” said Stevens. “So, this is kind of a tribute to him. We always grew up with arcade games in his house, so it was always a lot of fun. He had arcade games throughout the community.”

Round 2 is open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

